Hiland Park kindergartners learn to build and program robots

They are designed specifically for young hands which make it easier to assemble.(WJHG)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Are you one of the grown ups that asks their school aged kids for help with the digital world? The answer to that lies in a program specifically for kindergarten aged children.

Hiland Park kindergarten students get exposed to technology on a regular basis thanks to their young ‘STEAM’ program at the media center. This week, they are learning how to build, program, and operate robots called Botzees. They are designed specifically for young hands which make it easier to assemble. The robotics kit for kids ages 4 and up combines creativity, construction, and coding skills. It also allows kids to cooperate with each other to help create and operate the robots.

“And they do work in groups to do this. And so they are working together," Media Specialist Suzanne Gilmore said. "They just cooperate, they get along and so it’s really a neat thing to see how they get along together and help each other out. You know it’s not just a let me do it by myself, they are really talking to each other and then telling them the steps to take to build a robot and it all works out great.”

The kit come with six pre-designed Botzees or the students can create robots of their own designs.

