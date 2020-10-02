Lifeguard season ends in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - The regular lifeguard season on Panama City Beach runs from April 1 to September 30, and usually after Labor Day crowds begin to subside substantially. This hasn’t been the case so far this year, but Beach Safety has been prepared just in case.

“We have patrol units that are covering the city limits," said Wil Spivey, beach safety director with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue. "We just don’t have the guarded beach. We’ve got ATV’s and trucks that patrol along the city limit beaches, and prevention and education is our main focus.”

This year has presented new challenges to beach safety, as the entity was absorbed by the Panama City Beach Fire Department. As a result, Beach Safety was responsible for a significantly larger portion of the beach. That means much higher numbers of rescues were reported this year than in previous years.

“So instead of just being at the city beach, we had to patrol for the whole nine and a half miles of city limits," Spivey said. "So our numbers of everything from public contact to preventative actions to actual rescues went way up.”

Waters typically are calmer this time of year, but it is important for every beachgoer to continue maintaining good safety practices.

