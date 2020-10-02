Mosley ready to host Wakulla Friday at Gavlak

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Mosley football team seems to be clicking so far in the early part of this season. Friday night on Arnold’s field it will get another good test!

Coach Brown and company began their schedule with a win over a very talented Clearwater Academy team a couple of weeks ago. They followed that up with a convincing win over a Bay team, that frankly was overmatched.

Now comes a game Friday against 5A powerhouse Wakulla, a team that comes west at 2-0.

So another good litmus test for the Dolphins as they look to continue building momentum towards November.

“We’ve got to be able to play assignment football, you know, stance, alignment, assignment on defense.” Mosley head coach Jeremy Brown told us Thursday afternoon. “And you know offensively we’ve got to be able to handle pressure. You know we feel like they’re going to dial up some pressure and try to get to the quarterback. And maybe disrupt us from being able to throw the ball. And maybe force us to try and run it at times. And when they do that we’ve got to answer the bell, we’ve got to be able to do that.”

The coach says they will need a good performance in all phases, though again protecting qb. Liam Byrd will be paramount. And one more thing, avoid selfish penalties that have hurt them the first two weeks.

“Some really silly undisciplined penalties,” Brown said “so we address that at practice on Monday. And did some extra OTIs and gave the kids the opportunity to improve after practice. Just ran them a little bit. We feel like those are selfish penalties. The holding and jumping offsides, that’s a part of football. But late hits and blindside blocks, we feel like those are selfish penalties. So we addressed that. And then just continue to try and get better at blocking and tackling and catching. The kids had a really good week of practice and so we’re ready to go.”

Again that game Friday night at the Gavlak Complex on the Arnold campus, a 7 o’clock kickoff. It’s one of many we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

