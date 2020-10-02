Advertisement

New spectator fee recommended at Panama City Beach Aquatic Center

By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Folks who visit the Panama City Beach Aquatic Center already pay a fee. Now the Panama City Beach Parks and Recreation Board is recommending a new spectator pass fee at the center.

The board would like to implement a $15 annual fee for people who enter the facility or spectators. They will also offer an annual $35 spectator pass for families.

The pool was able to stay open all through COVID-19 and Aquatic Center staff members said this new fee would allow them to track exactly who is using their facility.

“We’re tracking who’s coming in and out of the pool,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jim Ponek. “That’s important to us, the city council has been wanting to know that. They want to know who’s using the pool. Is it the general public, is it city residents, is it people outside of the city?”

The recommendation from the board will now go to the city council for approval. If approved, the new fees will be implemented in January 2021.

