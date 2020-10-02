NewsChannel 7 Investigation: Local charter school sued by former female employees

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Former Bay Haven Charter Academy Principal Jamie Vickers said the last few years have been torment for her and her family.

In July 2019, Vickers filed a lawsuit against Bay Haven Charter Academy, alleging sexual harassment, gender discrimination, retaliation, and more. Earlier this year, both parties reached a $250,000 settlement.

“I feel like justice has been served. I feel like I have been vindicated. The settlement amount that was paid to me speaks volumes of our case,” Vickers said.

However, Vickers said the case was not about money.

“My goal, or end game, was never to litigate my concern. It was to come up with an amicable resolution that everyone could be involved with, but where I felt safe in my work environment,” Vickers said.

In the lawsuit, Vickers claimed Bay Haven’s Chief Education Officer Larry Bolinger inappropriately touched her on three occasions in 2018. Vickers said the first time was an incident where Bolinger slapped her on the behind.

He saw it a different way.

“It was no slap. That just didn’t happen,” Bolinger said. “I was walking out, she and I were walking out, and it was a casual, unintended touch and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry.’ And so, no, there was no slap in any way. There was nothing intentional.”

Bolinger maintained the other two incidents did not happen at all.

Vickers also alleged Bolinger retaliated against her for denying his advances by putting her on a plan of improvement. Bolinger said the plan of improvement was not any form of retaliation, rather Vickers had become ineffective at her job, citing problems with the schools' budget.

“She was not evaluating teachers, she was not following the policies, she was less than truthful with the CEO and board. So there [were] issues of credibility; we did not feel that she was competent to continue that position,” Bolinger said.

At the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year, Vickers had confided in BHCA Board President Jon McFatter about the allegations and conveyed she was scared to come forward.

However, on August 31, 2018, Vickers and her husband were called into an attorney’s office to learn McFatter had reported her allegations to HR himself.

“She was telling me about an allegation, and what had happened. And it happened eight months prior,” McFatter said. “I was telling her we need to deal with this because if the act was so heinous, then we needed to deal with it appropriately and immediately. It was, to me, not an option to not report it regardless of her feelings that she may be fired.”

Consequently, Bay Haven Human Resource Coordinator Elizabeth Austill launched an internal investigation where Vickers, Bolinger, McFatter, and an alleged witness, Administrative Assistant Windell Spivey, were interviewed.

“My feeling is that she came up with all these allegations in order to somehow better her position,” Bolinger said.

According to the investigation findings, Bolinger did violate Haven’s harassment policy by touching Vickers on the behind; Austill did not confirm or deny the other claims. In the document, Austill issued several recommendations as a result:

"1. Mr. Bolinger is not allowed to have one-on-one meetings with Ms. Vickers behind closed doors or be allowed to be alone in a room with Ms Vickers.

"2. All meetings that only require Mr. Bolinger and Ms. Vickers will be in the presence of either the CFO (if the meeting involves financial information) or HR for any and all other meetings.

"3. Mr. Bolinger will be assigned Sexual Harassment training that will be scheduled by the HR Coordinator and completed within 30-days of being assigned.

"4. The Human Resource Coordinator will be involved in any annual appraisals that Mr. Bolinger conducts for Ms. Vickers, and will review the final performance appraisal prior to it being issued.

“5. Mr. Bolinger will do his best to ensure he no longer says any ‘off-color’ jokes or inappropriate comments involving the opposite sex.”

Bay Haven officials said Bolinger was never made aware of the results of the internal investigation because before they could take action, Vickers filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Documents show Austill submitted her findings on September 17, 2018.

Vickers said she mailed her complaint to the EEOC and notified the school of her intent to file on October 5, 2018. She said the EEOC office in Mobile, Alabama, notified her it received the complaint on October 31.

According to the lawsuit, the school received a copy of Vickers' EEOC charge on October 31.

At that point, the EEOC took over the case.

According to the lawsuit, both Austill and Burke told Vickers that Bolinger would be required to undergo sexual harassment training. However, Bolinger said he never did any additional sexual harassment training after the investigation was completed, aside from what is assigned of each faculty member at the beginning of the year.

Soon after Vickers' formally filed her EEOC complaint, the school presented her with a separation agreement.

Bolinger said he, Elizabeth Austill, Mike Burke, Jon McFatter, and CFO Laura Adams met on October 8 and decided to give Vickers the severance package back then. He said they were going to present it to her on October 12, but then Hurricane Michael hit.

“We wanted to go ahead and give her an opportunity if she wanted to separate and take a settlement at the end of the year,” Bolinger said. “The fact was, she was not performing at the level she was required to do. So, we went ahead and said we can’t go through the rest of the school year like this, so we gave her two options and I thought they were two very good options.”

Vickers refused to sign the agreement and she was placed on special assignment at home and relieved of her principal duties.

“At that time, we decided that we didn’t feel that separation agreement was an appropriate way to handle the situation. So, for me and my husband, we decided that really fighting for the truth and my integrity meant more than anything else,” Vickers said.

Vickers' at-home assignment included writing a virtual school application in the case of another natural catastrophe like Hurricane Michael. Vickers maintained her principal salary while completing the assignment.

In April 2019, the EEOC closed Vickers' file, unable to conclude any violations, but issuing her a right to sue.

After Vickers filed her lawsuit, former BHCA Board President Dr. Jeremy Hatcher and Bolinger issued statements to the school community.

Bolinger quoted the EEOC findings, saying Vickers' charges were dismissed, but he only included the first sentence, leaving out what follows.

Larry Bolinger wrote this statement to the Bay Haven community after Vickers filed her lawsuit. (WJHG/WECP)

Part of his statement reads: “The EEOC dismissed Ms. Vickers charges stating ‘Based up its investigation, the EEOC is unable to conclude that the information obtained establishes violations of the statutes.’ In other words, they agreed with our school attorney and HR Coordinator.”

The full statement Vickers received in her “Dismissal and Notice of Rights” from the EEOC reads: “The EEOC issues the following determination: Based upon this investigation, the EEOC is unable to conclude that the information obtained establishes violations of the statutes. This does not certify that the respondent is in compliance with the statutes. No finding is made as to any other issues that might be construed as having been raised by this charge.”

The EEOC issued Vickers a Dismissal and Notice of Rights. (WJHG/WECP)

Bolinger claimed he did not understand the legalese on the sentence: “This does not certify that the respondent is in compliance with the statutes.”

Employee Rights Attorney Jim Garrity, who represents Vickers, said when the EEOC is unable to conclude any violations, it means it is not issuing any kind of opinion.

“It rarely conducts a complete investigation,” Garrity said. “And frankly, as a result, most judges, in fact, all of the judges I encounter in Florida and Georgia, will not allow a jury to hear an EEOC finding because in the experience of most judges that finding or any investigation, the EEOC may have done, is just unreliable.”

Bolinger also claimed he had never been through “anything with the EEOC.”

But this isn’t the first time Bay Haven has dealt with the EEOC.

Vickers is the fifth woman in three years to file a lawsuit against Bay Haven Charter Academy alleging gender discrimination and retaliation, among other charges. All of the women filed formal complaints with the EEOC.

In total, the school has now paid out $850,000 in settlements to these four women, with one case still pending.

Michelle Gainer settled for $400,000.

Erin Harper settled for $150,000.

Johnene Dobernig settled for $50,000.

Jamie Vickers settled for $250,000.

School officials said the settlement money is covered by insurance. They only pay a $5,000 deductible per case. Bolinger said it would cost the school more if they took each case to court.

“That’s not to me a prudent use of public dollars,” Bolinger said.

But Bay Haven’s insurance premiums are paid with public dollars.

School Attorney Mike Burke passed along a statement from CFO Laura Adams, who said she received the following information from the school’s insurance agent about Bay Haven’s Directors and Officers (D&O) insurance.

The agent said D&O insurance premiums include several elements, one of them being Employment Practices Liability Insurance.

Factors that affect premiums include:

1. Employee increases/decreases

2. Employee terminations (voluntary/involuntary)

3. Student enrollment increases/decreases

4. Hiring practices

5. Written employee handbook

6. Claims experience

From 2016 to 2020, insurance premiums went up around $39,000. However, school enrollment also increased and employee numbers fluctuated.

Bay Haven’s insurance premium amounts:

2013: $6,966.93, student enrollment: 2363, employee count: 387

2014: $8,069.56, student enrollment: 2544, employee count: 486

2015: $8,290.00, student enrollment: 2974, employee count: 493

2016: $9,073.00, student enrollment: 3064, employee count: 471

2017: $27,626.59, student enrollment: 3163, employee count: 511

2018: $28,261.39, student enrollment: 3290, employee count: 489

2019: $41,231.78, student enrollment: 3313, employee count: 521

2020: $48,326.26, student enrollment: 3390, employee count: 409

The school saw its biggest jumps from 2016 to 2017, and 2018 to 2019.

In 2016, former North Bay Haven Principal Michelle Gainer and former Assistant Principal Erin Harper were fired, and former Chief Educational Officer Tim Kitts resigned.

In 2018, Gainer reached her $400,000 settlement, Johnene Dobernig settled for $50,000 and Jamie Vickers formally filed with the EEOC.

“There’s a lot of money being spent. And with that money being spent, whether it’s an insurance premium or a direct dollar out of budget, these are all resources that could be going to children,” Vickers said.

“To me, this is part of a large organization and basically what happens with nearly 400 employees. These things sometimes happen, you deal with them best you can, you make mistakes, you make those changes, and move forward,” BHCA Board President Jon McFatter said.

Bolinger maintained each woman in every lawsuit was not performing on a level that was expected of them.

“There comes times when there are employees perhaps that do not agree with a decision that was made,” Bolinger said. “And then can come back and manufacture facts or manufacture allegations.”

Months after Vickers filed her lawsuit, Bolinger completed and issued her evaluations for the 2018-2019 school year. Her work ethic/ability was tarnished in evaluations that followed.

Vickers was issued two separate evaluations, one for her time as principal and the other for her work on the at-home assignment.

Her rating was “Needs Improvement” for her time as principal, the lowest score Vickers has ever gotten in her career. The time period in which Vickers earned the “Needs Improvement” rating was July 1, 2018, through Oct. 9, 2018.

According to the lawsuit and school documents, Vickers had been rated “Highly Effective,” which is the top rating, for the years 2014-2015, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, and 2017-2018. Bolinger conducted all of her evaluations at Bay Haven as her direct supervisor.

Vickers said during the ’14-'15 year, she was assistant principal at Bay Haven. She said she started as interim principal in the spring of 2016 (‘15-’16 year) and was then principal for the ’16-'17 year and ’17-'18 year.

However, Bolinger said a new evaluation system was implemented in the 2018-2019 year, which is why Vickers scored lower.

Vickers was rated “Highly Effective” for her work on the at-home assignment.

“I know that there were a lot of statements made publicly about me and my work ethic or my performance level. However, now that the case has been formally closed, there are a lot of public documents that are out there for anyone to be able to see if they want to read that is very contradictory to the public statements that were made against me,” Vickers said.

Looking back, McFatter said he believes the whole case was handled well. He also said the board did not believe anyone needed to be removed from their position.

“If there is something that comes up, that needs board action to remove someone from their position, we would do so. In this particular case, we didn’t see that. We felt very comfortable; by the way, all nine are very comfortable in all the decisions we made in these cases to this point,” McFatter said.

Despite being afraid to come forward in the beginning, Vickers wants to be an engine for change.

“To be quite honest, after seeing several women coming forward and them also having lost their jobs, I feared for my job,” Vickers said.

Vickers said she wants to be a voice for others.

“Work environments in Bay County can no longer be the way they were. I want people to know that if they’re uncomfortable in their environment or if they feel like something inappropriate is going on in their environment, they need to report it,” Vickers said.

