Panama City Beach home a total loss following early morning fire

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Fire crews were busy early Friday morning after a residential fire broke out in Panama City Beach.

Officials with the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue say the call came in at around 3:40 a.m. regarding a structure fire on Magnolia Drive. They say a resident was pulled from the roughly 4900 square-foot building. However, there were no injuries or fatalities reported. Officials say the home was a total loss.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene assisting.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

