Advertisement

Panama City Beach home a total loss following early morning fire

Fire crews were busy early Friday morning after a residential fire broke out in Panama City Beach.
Fire crews were busy early Friday morning after a residential fire broke out in Panama City Beach.(WJHG-TV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Fire crews were busy early Friday morning after a residential fire broke out in Panama City Beach.

Officials with the Panama City Beach Fire Rescue say the call came in at around 3:40 a.m. regarding a structure fire on Magnolia Drive. They say a resident was pulled from the roughly 4900 square-foot building. However, there were no injuries or fatalities reported. Officials say the home was a total loss.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene assisting.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New spectator fee recommended at Panama City Beach Aquatic Center

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The spectator pass will be a one time annual fee.

News

Faces and Places

Updated: 8 hours ago
One local nonprofit is looking to create a calm space for meditation and yoga.

News

Florida's moratorium expires

Updated: 8 hours ago
Florida's moratorium has expired and now hundreds of thousands of Floridians face the threat of eviction.

News

Bay Haven lawsuits

Updated: 8 hours ago
NewsChannel 7 investigates five lawsuits filed against a local charter school and exclusively interviewed both sides.

Latest News

News

PCB Aquatic Center Fees

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Panama City Beach Aquatic Center is wanting to introduce a fee for those using its facilities.

News

PC Home Buyout Plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
Panama City could be developing a home buyout plan for those affected by Hurricanes Michael and Sally if it receives enough public attention.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 8 hours ago
Cooler weather moves into the panhandle through the weekend

News

Unemployment recipients must confirm with state they’re still unemployed

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Starting October 1, everyone receiving unemployment benefits in Florida must check back in with the state to confirm they're still unemployed.

News

Voluntary home buyout program potentially coming to Panama City residents

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The city will be holding another informational meeting in about a week.

News

NewsChannel 7 Investigation: Local charter school sued by former female employees

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
From 2016 to 2020, Bay Haven D&O insurance premiums went up around $39,000. School leaders say insurance premiums include several elements.