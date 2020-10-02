Peanut Butter Challenge kicks off in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is spreading good throughout the county.

The Peanut Butter Challenge is taking place again this year.

Starting Thursday and lasting through November 25th, you can donate peanut butter - or peanut butter substitutes - to any Walton County Sheriff’s Office location and it will be donated to families in need.

Officials said this is important because families need help now more than ever because of the impacts of the coronavirus.

“Coronavirus has really affected jobs, it’s affected local food banks. People are using those food banks more and more, and peanut butter is a great source of protein, its a great source of food for young kids and families, and it helps out families not having to go out and buy it,” said Corey Dobridnia, public information officer for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is partnering with the University of Florida Extension to bring the peanut butter to families.

Donations can be dropped off at any of the district offices, or the UF Extension building in DeFuniak Springs.

