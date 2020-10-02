St. John’s Catholic School changes name

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Saint John’s Catholic School, which has been in existence in Bay County for more than 50 years, is changing its name as well as a few other things.

The school is now called Saint John’s Catholic Academy. The change came about because of the newly implemented classic curriculum and the composition of the student body. Along with the regular K-8 school they will now have a pre-school that accepts children from six weeks old to five years-old.

Regular school classroom sizes are limited to 20 students and distance learning is also a part of each class.

Director of Academy Pre-School, Lisa Brooks said, “When we opened in August to have the kids, the smiling faces, the playing just the laughter and the joy, it made the whole campus come alive.”

Tiffani Hinds, Director of School Operations added, “Right now our smallest class has five students, our largest class has 16 students so we’re still accepting new students in all of our classrooms except for the infant classroom. We have a waiting list for infants.”

Scholarships, including Governor Rick Desantis' Family Empowerment scholarship and the Florida Tax Credit Scholarships, are still available for the 2020-2021 school year for school aged children.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.