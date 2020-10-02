Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Another cold front arrives tonight bringing cooler, less humid air back to the panhandle as northerly winds kick back up to 10mph. By Friday morning temps will be in the 50s inland w/temps near 60 at the coast. Friday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will remain out of the north. The coolest air will be felt Saturday morning w/lows in the mid 50s at the coast and near 50 inland. For now the forecast will gradually warm into next week with no rain in the forecast, yet.

