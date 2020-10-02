Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Another cold front brings more cool weather
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Another cold front arrives tonight bringing cooler, less humid air back to the panhandle as northerly winds kick back up to 10mph. By Friday morning temps will be in the 50s inland w/temps near 60 at the coast. Friday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will remain out of the north. The coolest air will be felt Saturday morning w/lows in the mid 50s at the coast and near 50 inland. For now the forecast will gradually warm into next week with no rain in the forecast, yet.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Another shot of cooler weather arrives tonight and should last through the weekend

Weather Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
Sunny skies with seasonal highs in the low 80s today.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 21 hours ago
Slightly warmer and more humid weather Thursday will quickly move out Friday

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The humidity and slightly warmer temperatures briefly return on Thursday.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
A brief warm up on Thursday will be followed by another cool down to carry us through the weekend

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:37 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Chilly temperatures this morning warm under sunny skies to highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast - 10pm

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
Cooler and sunnier weather is returning to the panhandle

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Cooler weather is in the forecast over the coming days

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT
A cold front is bringing cooler weather to the panhandle over the week ahead

Weather Forecast

Tuesday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
A cold front brings in a cooler and less humid feel across NWFL throughout the day today from west to east, with a rain chance east of HWY231.