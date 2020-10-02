Advertisement

Voluntary home buyout program potentially coming to Panama City residents

The city wants anyone interested to attend the meeting.
The city wants anyone interested to attend the meeting.
By Sam Martello
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Panama City is trying to bring a home buyout program to its area.

If the city gains enough public interest, it could be eligible for funding to buy people out of their homes.

Homes that would be eligible for funding from this program are houses that were damaged in Hurricane Michael or if it is located in a high-risk flood area.

Citizens want out of their flood-prone homes because they say there is no worse emotional toll than dealing with flooding.

“When I opened the door and saw water up over the wheels of the cars already, I knew we were done,” said Panama City resident Thomas Briggs. “There is nothing worse than hearing that bubble up when there’s nothing you can do.”

If you were unable to make it to the informational meeting Thursday night, there will be another meeting in about a week and the city will release that information when they have it.

