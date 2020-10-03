Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues boater near Panama City

The Coast Guard rescued a man Saturday morning in Panama City.
The Coast Guard rescued a man Saturday morning in Panama City.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

The Coast Guard rescued an overdue boater early Saturday morning near Panama City, Florida.

Officials say the boater is Terry Taylor, 72, of Lynn Haven. There are no reported injuries.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew located Taylor in a disabled vessel approximately 5 miles offshore St. Andrew Bay around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. A Coast Guard Station Panama City 45-foot Rescue Boat- Medium boat crew then arrived at Taylor’s location and towed him safely back to shore.

“In this case the mariner’s VHF radio malfunctioned, but his spouse was able to provide critical information on his vessel’s description and normal route,” said Paul Barnard, the Eighth Coast Guard District recreational boating safety program manager. “This is an example of a layered safety strategy, and shows why it pays off to have others aware of your float plan.”

