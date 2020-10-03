Advertisement

COVID-19 testing sites consolidated, rapid testing now offered

Beginning October 5, Bay County is consolidating its COVID-19 testing sites and offering customers a rapid antigen test.
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Starting Monday, Oct. 5, Bay County’s COVID-19 testing sites will be consolidated to the Lynn Haven Sports Park location only, at 2201 Recreation Drive, and the county will now offer customers a rapid antigen test. Testing is available to adults over 18 and children ages 5 and up who are accompanied by an adult.

The rapid tests will be available by appointment only. To make an appointment, visit www.bayhealthcovid19.org. Anyone testing positive for the rapid test may then also receive a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab test for a lab confirmation of a positive antigen result.

“Bay County has been committed to providing free testing opportunities for our citizens for several months now in an effort to slow the spread of this disease,” Bay County Commission Chairman Philip “Griff” Griffitts said. “We are excited to now be able to offer the public the rapid result testing that will allow people to know their status in minutes instead of days.”

To make an appointment for a test, visit www.bayhealthcovid19.org.

A short medical questionnaire must be completed before booking an appointment time. Insurance information is not necessary and can be skipped by stating “no insurance” on the questionnaire. Photo identification is required upon arrival for an appointment. Clients may wait on site to receive their rapid results or opt to receive a text with results.

The Lynn Haven testing site will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

