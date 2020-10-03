D.R. Horton withdraws application for planned unit development near Draper Lake

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Coastal Dune Lakes are a rare environmental feature found in only a handful of places in the world.

One of those places is South Walton.

Neighbors say this is why have been fighting to protect them from a development they say would harm the ecosystem.

“The type of community we’ve built, and the type of neighborhoods that we have here are very conscious about making sure that we have compatible developments around the coastal dune lake,” said Peter Hansen, who lives near Draper Lake and help start Save 30A.

At the October 8 Walton County Planning Commission meeting, Innerlight Engineering, on behalf of D.R. Horton, will request the application for a planned unit development be withdrawn.

This means they will have to go back to the drawing board.

“It’s a complete redesign that eliminates the triplexes that they had proposed and with that redesign, they will have to go back to the beginning of the process and once they’ve resubmitted it will come back before the technical review committee,” Walton County Planning director Mac Carpenter said.

D.R. Horton still plans to develop in that area, but what they could put there is undetermined, according to Carpenter.

In their plans earlier this year, D.R. Horton asked for several deviations from the county land development code.

People with Save 30A said they will continue to advocate for the protection of the coastal dune lakes.

“We are cautiously optimistic about their withdrawal of this triplex project, and we think it’s a reflection of how engaged and passionate our community is about both the environment and the safety and infrastructure of 30A,” said MacKenzie Hogan, with Save 30A.

The developers have not submitted any new plans at this time.

We’ve reached out to Innerlight Engineering for a comment and have not heard back at this time.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.