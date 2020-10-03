Advertisement

Eastern Industries honors loved ones during Breast Cancer Awareness month

Employees of Eastern industries gathered to remember one of their founders who passed away because of breast cancer.
By Olivia Michael
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Breast cancer has affected countless families in our community, and as we continue to celebrate breast cancer awareness month, we stopped by one local business commemorating their own loved ones Friday.

Employees of Eastern Industries in Panama City surprised the owner Dave Wall by all wearing special shirts commemorating the ten year anniversary of his mother’s passing from breast cancer. Marge Wall was an original founder of the business with her husband.

Friday employees gathered to remember her and celebrate members of their own work-family who’ve overcome the disease.

“I think it’s important too just to show all of our employees kind of what my grandmother meant to our company- you know helping build this place while also, you know, her battle with breast cancer and then also showing the support for our employees who have battled it as well,” said Marge’s grandson, David Wall.

Marge’s memory lives on through her family including her four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

