Tropical Storm Gamma Forms In The Caribbean

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Tropical Storm Gamma formed Friday evening after first turning into a Tropical Depression earlier Friday morning in the Caribbean Sea. Gamma has sustained winds of 40mph and is moving NW at 9 mph. The forecast calls for a large ridge of high pressure to build over the storm and gradually push it west into the Bay of Campeche next week. For now it looks like the storm will remain bottled up there or gradually get pushed into Mexico.

In behind Gamma is another area of low pressure that has a 40% chance of development and possibly poses more of a threat to the northern Gulf late next week if it can develop. That remains a big if, but certainly we need to watch both areas closely. For now though... time is on our side.

