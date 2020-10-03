Volunteers show out for cemetery cleanup

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The community came together Saturday morning to help clean up Mount Hope and Lynn Haven Community Cemetery.

Volunteers said they know it’s difficult for the city to take care of more than 23 acres of land after inheriting the properties from the prior contractor.

“It says a lot about the community to come out early on a Saturday morning and help,” Community Service Director for Parks and Grounds Ty Farris said.

“Part of our mission is to make our community a better place to live, and this cemetery was in need of a little bit of work,” Lynn Haven Rotary Club President Irvin Clark said.

The Lynn Haven Rotary Club, North Bay Haven Naval Cadets, and many others showed up to show their love for the community by raking, pulling weeds, and mowing grass.

“I like seeing everything clean, and I just like coming out and volunteering whenever I can,” North Bay Haven Naval Cadet Meldeana Walters said. “I think this is something that needs to be done and it’s really respectful.”

“I think it shows the resilience of the community number one, and just how much they love their community,” Farris said.

Volunteers said they wanted to be involved with the cleanup because they care about Lynn Haven.

“People don’t know how much you care until you show how much you care,” Clark said. “What better way to help your community than to give of yourself. I know it makes a difference for the living, and for those that have passed on.”

The city is appreciative of all the help it received.

“There’s a lot of work that still needs to be done, and every little bit of work that we do makes a difference for our community,” said Clark.

Organizers said this event felt like it was making their community a better place.

