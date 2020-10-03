Waller Elementary school honors teacher who passed away earlier this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Staff at Waller Elementary school took the time this afternoon to remember one of their own

JoAnna Odom was a teacher at Waller who passed away earlier this year due to complications from COVID-19.

Friday, school staff and family members held a memorial ceremony for JoAnna at the school’s butterfly garden.

Staff and family shared stories and memories about JoAnna.

Staff says they wanted to have the ceremony sooner but it was postponed because of the weather.

“We decided to have a memorial service for JoAnna but Hurricane Sally had other plans so we did it today [Friday] instead," said Waller principal Gina McNally. "It was really appropriate because the sunshine came out, just like she brought sunshine to everybody’s life.”

The school placed a memorial plaque for JoAnna and planted a tree in her honor in the butterfly garden.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.