Warrior Beach Retreat organizers look to 2021 after canceling this year’s events

Both Warrior Beach Retreats were canceled in 2020.
Both Warrior Beach Retreats were canceled in 2020.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Two retreats canceled in one year, Warrior Beach Retreat organizers said this is the first time in ten years this has happened.

Both the fall and spring 2020 events were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers said they didn’t want to take any chances with veterans and COVID-19.

Although Florida is in phase three now, Warrior Beach Retreat founder Linda Cope said they weren’t in phase three while planning the retreat.

“Our first concern is for the combat wounded warriors and their spouses or loved ones to come and have a good experience. It’s kind of hard to have when you’re wearing a mask and you have to social distance. The whole purpose of their healing is kind of defeated," Cope said.

Cope said they remain hopeful for 2021 but if they do need to cancel the spring retreat they will do so a month ahead.

“There’s so much work that goes into these to get the veterans coming and none of them canceled either retreat. They wanted to come but they understood it just wasn’t wise. So we’ll know about a month before. It’s been a wait-and-see game for everybody," Cope said.

Cope is working on a mini-retreat for December.

She said they were not able to host any fundraisers this year so they are in need of donations to make the 2021 retreats happen.

You can donate here.

