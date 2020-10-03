Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Sunny and dry weather continues this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The warm and sunny weather continues this weekend in the panhandle w/cool mornings and mild to warm afternoons. We could see some high level clouds pass over our area, but the forecast remains dry into next week. Temperatures Saturday AM will be 49-53 inland and 54-57 at the coast. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Sunday morning will be a touch warmer with lows closer to the mid 50s inland and closer to 60 at the coast. Highs will reach near 80 on Sunday.

As we move into next week we will see a gradual warm up with an increase in humidity. Clouds will be a little more evident as well, but most of the forecast remains dry as long as ‘Gamma’ and the disturbance in behind it stay away from the northern Gulf.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

