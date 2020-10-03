WonderWorks offering new educational programs

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - WonderWorks is offering some new educational opportunities for kids to help keep them motivated throughout the pandemic.

The new FLO-ART program will allow kids to design art that will be displayed in the WonderWorks building.

Virtual labs will be used as a virtual field trip since in-person field trips are hard to come by due to COVID-19.

WonderWorks Sales Manager Paula Fredrick hopes that these programs will allow normalcy back into the kids' lives.

“Hopefully what we’re going to be able to do is, let them just forget a little bit about what’s going on, and come into these doors for a few hours and just enjoy themselves, and just be able to take a break,” said Fredrick.

For more information on the educational programs WonderWorks will be offering, you can visit their website.

