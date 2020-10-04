Advertisement

Bay Arts Alliance offers pumpkin carving class

Folks tried their hands at pumpkin carving at the Panama City Center for the Arts.
Folks tried their hands at pumpkin carving at the Panama City Center for the Arts.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Saturday at the Panama City Center for the Arts, folks got to try their hand at pumpkin carving with an award-winning teacher.

The class was one of several different kinds of classes offered by the Bay Arts Alliance.

Saturday, pumpkin carvers got to learn from Chad Gainey on how to carve spooky faces in their pumpkins.

Gainey was recently on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars show.

He said this class was a great way to give back to his community.

“When I was contacted about the pumpkin carving class I thought it would be something really cool to get the community involved and just kind of give back, I’ve got a lot of support with my wood sculptures and also pumpkin carving,” said Gainey.

One woman who took the class said this was a great distraction from everyday life.

“We’re trying to balance so many things here, and especially for people who are still trying to get their life back from Hurricane Michael these are the things that I think that we probably took for granted before that were necessary to keep us a whole person,” said Vicky Kaye, a Bay County resident.

You can find more information about classes at the Panama City Center for the Arts by visiting the Bay Arts Alliance website.

