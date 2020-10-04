Bay County library to reopen for grab-and-go services
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bay County Library will start allowing people inside the building again Monday.
Beginning October 5, all Northwest Regional Library System locations will resume limited in-person hours for grab and go library services.
People will be allowed to browse the library, but they will be encouraged to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distance.
Computer use will also be limited to one hour per person, per day.
Bay County Public Library, In-Person Hours are: Monday – Saturday (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.), Curbside Pickup: Monday – Saturday (1 p.m. – 4 p.m.)
