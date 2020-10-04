Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Conditions were ideal across the Panhandle today, but moisture is on the way back into the region.

Impacts from Tropical Storm Gamma will arrive by Wednesday, leading to potentially rainy conditions through the end of next weekend. Until Wednesday, warm and sunny conditions should be expected, so get out and enjoy them!

You can watch my full forecast above.

