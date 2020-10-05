Advertisement

AP source: Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.
Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, center, gives signals from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the move.

The firing comes after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.

After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.

The pressure on O’Brien only intensified as the Texans limped out to the terrible start with Johnson struggling as their running game was the worst in the NFL and with the defense allowing the most yards in the league.

O’Brien was in his seventh season in Houston where he compiled a 100-52 record. He won the AFC South four times in his tenure, including the past two years.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Domestic violence during the pandemic

Updated: 9 minutes ago
When the pandemic began, domestic violence shelters feared violence would sharply increase because of lock downs and other measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

News

First Hurricane Sally debris collection day brings in nearly 300 tons of waste

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The total amnesty tonnage came out to 291.02, with 260.16 tons of trash and 30.86 tons of yard debris.

News

Two women arrested for burglarizing multiple Destin businesses

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A stolen vehicle, with additional suspected stolen property, was recovered.

News

Severity of domestic violence increasing

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
When the pandemic began, domestic violence shelters feared violence would sharply increase because of lock downs and other measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

National

Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The staggering scale of California’s wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

Latest News

National

It’s a boy! National Zoo reveals baby panda gender

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

National

National Zoo baby panda gender reveal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

Coronavirus

President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital.

News

Boil Water Notice issued for portion of Panama City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Panama City officials say a Boil Water Notice has been issued for businesses in the 23rd Street Station and the Stanford Station shopping centers.

Coronavirus

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cineworld says that with major markets closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”