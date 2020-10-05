Bay still looking to improve after big win in Week 2

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -A big Bay County matchup this past Friday with Arnold and Bay meeting in their second week of the season. Arnold was hoping to carry the momentum of a big win against South Walton the week before into a victory over a Bay team looking for redemption after a loss to Mosley. However, the Tornadoes are the ones who took home the 29-24 win over the Marlins. Bay head coach, Keith Bland, said some adjustments were made heading into the week.

“We did change up a couple of schemes, breaking down the Mosley film, which was our true first full football game and made some adjustments, not necessarily on personnel, but maybe some things we are doing up front on the blocking. I know when you go into something that the team hasn’t seen and that they haven’t worked on, it’s going to have a little success, if you can execute. Defense played well. Special teams, we are still struggling a little bit. I think we can do better in some areas. We continue to give up some returns on kickoff and punt teams,” said Coach Bland.

He went on to say key players were experience and consistency.

"You play a tough team like Mosley, it didn’t really show the talent level that we have. We had a young team last year. Started 14 freshman. I think we are starting 15 sophomores this year. There’s youth there, a little bit of inexperience, but, like I told them this week, I said “Those excuses are gone. You guys have been playing 12 games on a varsity level, so it’s time to move forward, but we were a little bit more consistent this week. We were fortunate enough to win a game at the end,” said Coach Bland.

Bay will host the Marianna Bulldogs at Tommy Oliver on Friday, October 9, 2020.

