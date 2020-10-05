Advertisement

Boil Water Notice issued for portion of Panama City

Panama City officials say a Boil Water Notice has been issued for businesses in the 23rd Street Station and the Stanford Station shopping centers.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City officials say a Boil Water Notice has been issued for businesses in the 23rd Street Station and the Stanford Station shopping centers.

Officials say the notice is due to a loss of pressure during an emergency water line repair.

Officials say customers may experience discolored water for about 24 hours after water has been restored.

The notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

