First Hurricane Sally debris collection day brings in nearly 300 tons of waste

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurricane Sally sat over our area for days, causing damage to homes and other property. Saturday, Bay County officials waived debris fees for those locals who were trying to clean up.

According to Director of Communications Valerie Sale, 570 people came out to Steelfield Landfill to drop off debris. The total amnesty tonnage came out to 291.02, with 260.16 tons of trash and 30.86 tons of yard debris.

They say the landfill will again accept debris created from damage caused by Hurricane Sally for no charge to Bay County residents from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, October 10th. This only applies to residential storm debris and commercial haulers will still be subject to tipping fees.

