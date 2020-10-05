Advertisement

Free sand and sandbags available in Okaloosa County

Sand and sandbags are available at locations around Okaloosa County in preparation for the possibility of impacts from Tropical Storm Delta.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Sand and sandbags are available at locations around Okaloosa County in preparation for the possibility of impacts from Tropical Storm Delta.

Okaloosa County officials say the sandbags will be available at 1759 S Ferdon Blvd, Crestview, In the Public Works Yard along Goodwin Ave and at 710 Essex Rd, Ft. Walton Beach, outside the fence in the turn-around area.

Officials say the materials will be available 24/7.

