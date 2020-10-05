Advertisement

FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus

Retired Florida State coach Bobby Bowden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The 88-year-old Bowden was in Omaha to accept the Tom Osborne Legacy Award as part of the Outland Trophy banquet. Bowden coached Florida State from 1976-2009 and won national championships in 1993 and 1999. His Seminoles beat Osborne's Nebraska team 18-16 in the Orange Bowl after the 1993 season for the first of his two national championships. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Retired Florida State coach Bobby Bowden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. The 88-year-old Bowden was in Omaha to accept the Tom Osborne Legacy Award as part of the Outland Trophy banquet. Bowden coached Florida State from 1976-2009 and won national championships in 1993 and 1999. His Seminoles beat Osborne's Nebraska team 18-16 in the Orange Bowl after the 1993 season for the first of his two national championships. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for coronavirus.

WCTV spoke to Bowden directly to confirm this news. Bowden tells WCTV he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

He says he is feeling okay.

Bowden says he plans on getting tested again Monday. Bowden is 90 years old.

Bowden is FSU’s all-time winningest football coach in school history, with two national championships and more than 300 victories across 34 seasons.

This is a developing story.

