FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for coronavirus.
WCTV spoke to Bowden directly to confirm this news. Bowden tells WCTV he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.
He says he is feeling okay.
Bowden says he plans on getting tested again Monday. Bowden is 90 years old.
Bowden is FSU’s all-time winningest football coach in school history, with two national championships and more than 300 victories across 34 seasons.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.