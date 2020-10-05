Advertisement

Here are some ways to keeps your kids focused during a COVID school year

Make a little time for fun, too
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Whether kids are learning from home or back in the classroom, it’s not a normal school year.

If your student is distracted, help them by:

  • Keeping them in a routine
  • Getting them to bed at the same time each night
  • Planning mealtimes and brain breaks when in virtual learning
  • Establishing organizational skills

“Helping your kids to find ways to know what’s coming so they can expect what’s happening and know what’s going on in their day is really helpful,” according to Dr. Stephanie Walsh at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

She says talking to your kids about how things are going with school can help clear their heads and fuel their focus.

If they’re home, make sure you think about where your child is learning.

“Are they sitting in the same space? Are they sitting in the same place they watch television in because that can also be pretty distracting,” Walsh says.

And finally, make time for fun. Give kids something they can look forward to.

“We talk a lot about how contagious COVID is, but laughter is also pretty contagious,” Walsh says. “So if you can start finding the humor in things, finding the kindness is different aspects and finding some gratitude that will really help your kid stay focused on what’s going on and school work.”

Walsh says it’s also important to realize that this is not a normal time for anyone. There will be good days and bad. So, expect them and be flexible.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump aims for Monday release; press secretary tests positive

Updated: moments ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

National

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|

National

Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 9 minutes ago

Coronavirus

NYC reacts to an uptick in coronavirus cases

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|

Latest News

National

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 22 minutes ago

National

Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The staggering scale of California’s wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

National

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 28 minutes ago

National

3 win Nobel medicine prize for discovering hepatitis C virus

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By MARILYNN MARCHIONE, MARIA CHENG and DAVID KEYTON
Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton were honored for their work over several decades on an illness that still plagues more than 70 million worldwide and kills over 400,000 each year.

National

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) previews vice presidential debate

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|

National

Rep. Steven Palazzo (R-MS) preview vice presidential debate

Updated: 37 minutes ago