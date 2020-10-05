Advertisement

Hurlburt Field enters HURCON 5 in preparation for potential hurricane

Hurlburt Field base officials initiated Hurricane Condition 5. (WJHG/WECP)
Hurlburt Field base officials initiated Hurricane Condition 5. (WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - As of 12:00 p.m. today, base officials initiated Hurricane Condition 5 to prepare for the possible arrival of tropical storm or hurricane force winds on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, here, based on the current forecast for Tropical Storm Delta, located in the central Caribbean Sea.

HURCON 5 is a level of warning used by the Air Force to assist commanders in preparing their units for storm response actions. It is meant to focus the base’s attention on the storm and signal the start of active preparation.

Based on the current forecast, leadership has determined a personnel evacuation is not yet warranted. If conditions are analyzed to threaten the safety of personnel and warrant a personnel evacuation or mission-essential reporting, those instructions will be provided through all available communication sources.

Tropical Storm Delta is expected to form into a Category 2 hurricane and make landfall around Southeast Louisiana, late Friday morning. The National Hurricane Center and the 23rd Special Operations Weather Squadron are closely monitoring the storm for any changes in its path.

All military and Department of Defense civilian members assigned to Hurlburt Field are advised to stay in contact with their Unit Control Centers and to monitor local radio and television weather reports. Normal duty hours are currently still in effect.

In the event of an emergency, Emergency Family Assistance Center toll-free number (1- 877-571-7209) and services will be available to base populace after “ALL CLEAR” is declared.

For more information, please visit the Hurricane Information section of the Hurlburt website at http://www.hurlburt.af.mil/library/hurricane/index.asp. Personnel can also visit the Hurlburt Field and 1st SOW Commander Facebook pages for regular updates at www.facebook.com/hurlburtfieldofficial and www.facebook.com/1.sow.commander.

More updates will be released as the storm progresses.

Any further media questions should be directed to the 1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs office at 850-884-7906/6988 or 1sow.wpa1@us.af.mil.

