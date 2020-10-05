Advertisement

Hurlburt team wins Air Force General George C. Kenney Award

The 705th Training Squadron's Lessons Learned team being co-winners of the Air Force 2019 General George C. Kenney Award for demonstrating outstanding innovative performance.
The 705th Training Squadron's Lessons Learned team being co-winners of the Air Force 2019 General George C. Kenney Award for demonstrating outstanding innovative performance.(Hurlburt Field)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The 705th Training Squadron’s Lessons Learned team being co-winners of the Air Force 2019 General George C. Kenney Award for demonstrating outstanding innovative performance.

This award recognizes the year’s most notable lessons learned (LL) contribution to the AF mission. This award is open to teams comprised of Air Force Active Duty, Reserve, Guard, government civilian and contractors (contractors as part of an AF team submission). Selections are made from AF functional and cross-functional teams outside of the LL community whose vision and leadership through the use of the LL process have had a significant impact on mission improvement.

The 705 TRS' LL team members are:

Mr. Charles Charamut

Maj. Mayo Coiner

Mr. Ken Crain

Maj. Jesse Frazier

Mr. David Hetzler

Mr. Eric Sheldon

Mr. Michael Steinkraus

