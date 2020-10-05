Advertisement

Hurricane Sally survivors who rent can apply for FEMA help

FEMA announced Monday renters who live in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton Counties whose homes and properties were damaged could apply for federal disaster assistance.
FEMA announced Monday renters who live in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton Counties whose homes and properties were damaged could apply for federal disaster assistance.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - If you rent your home and the property was damaged in Hurricane Sally, you could be eligible for FEMA assistance.

FEMA announced Monday renters who live in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton Counties whose homes and properties were damaged could apply for federal disaster assistance.

Federal grants can pay for temporary housing. They say the initial rental grant is for a 60-day period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

Those who need to apply must do so before December 1st. To apply for help, you can visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App, call 800-621-3362, or visit a mobile registration intake center. A mobile registration center has been set up in Bay County outside of the Bay County Library in Panama City on West 11th Street.

FEMA officials say renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for essential personal property and other disaster-related expenses such as replacement or repair of necessary personal property, replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by self-employed, primary vehicles, and medical and dental bills.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 23 minutes ago
More clouds, humidity, and warmer temperatures are in the forecast

News

More Choices for Presidential Candidates

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Voters will see 7 Presidential Candidates on the ballot, with a choice to write in at least six others. Who are these people and why do they think they have a chance. What point are they trying to make? We’ll ask several of them.

News

Bay Co. COVID Testing Sites Merging

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Bay County COVID testing sites are now merging into one site in Lynn Haven. The site also now offers rapid testing.

News

Families Still in FEMA Trailers

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Nearly two years after Hurricane Michael, families are still struggling to find affordable housing. We are speaking with families still in FEMA trailers about where they plan to go as the deadline to get out approaches.

News

Dunn Files Bill Protecting At Risk Kids

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Congressman Dunn proposed legislation that will help Florida Youth Ranches, which are hurting for funding. The bill has been praised by Sheriff Tommy Ford.

Latest News

News

New local COVID-19 deaths reported since Friday

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 14,886 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

Domestic violence during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
When the pandemic began, domestic violence shelters feared violence would sharply increase because of lock downs and other measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

News

First Hurricane Sally debris collection day brings in nearly 300 tons of waste

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The total amnesty tonnage came out to 291.02, with 260.16 tons of trash and 30.86 tons of yard debris.

News

Two women arrested for burglarizing multiple Destin businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A stolen vehicle, with additional suspected stolen property, was recovered.

News

Severity of domestic violence increasing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
When the pandemic began, domestic violence shelters feared violence would sharply increase because of lock downs and other measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.