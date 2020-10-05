Hurricane Sally survivors who rent can apply for FEMA help

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - If you rent your home and the property was damaged in Hurricane Sally, you could be eligible for FEMA assistance.

FEMA announced Monday renters who live in Bay, Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, and Walton Counties whose homes and properties were damaged could apply for federal disaster assistance.

Federal grants can pay for temporary housing. They say the initial rental grant is for a 60-day period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

Those who need to apply must do so before December 1st. To apply for help, you can visit DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA App, call 800-621-3362, or visit a mobile registration intake center. A mobile registration center has been set up in Bay County outside of the Bay County Library in Panama City on West 11th Street.

FEMA officials say renters may also qualify for a grant under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for essential personal property and other disaster-related expenses such as replacement or repair of necessary personal property, replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment required by self-employed, primary vehicles, and medical and dental bills.

