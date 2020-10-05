Advertisement

It’s a boy! National Zoo reveals baby panda gender

He now has his black and white markings
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo has confirmed that their 6-week old baby panda is a boy.

The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

The baby panda, born Aug. 21, received a genetic test via cheek swab that confirmed the gender.

Photos and videos released by the zoo show the baby, which was born pink, blind and nearly hairless, starting to take on the familiar black-and-white coloring.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Domestic violence during the pandemic

Updated: 9 minutes ago
When the pandemic began, domestic violence shelters feared violence would sharply increase because of lock downs and other measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

News

First Hurricane Sally debris collection day brings in nearly 300 tons of waste

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The total amnesty tonnage came out to 291.02, with 260.16 tons of trash and 30.86 tons of yard debris.

News

Two women arrested for burglarizing multiple Destin businesses

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A stolen vehicle, with additional suspected stolen property, was recovered.

News

Severity of domestic violence increasing

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jake Stofan
When the pandemic began, domestic violence shelters feared violence would sharply increase because of lock downs and other measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

National

Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The staggering scale of California’s wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

Latest News

National

AP source: Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

National

National Zoo baby panda gender reveal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

Coronavirus

President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital.

News

Boil Water Notice issued for portion of Panama City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Panama City officials say a Boil Water Notice has been issued for businesses in the 23rd Street Station and the Stanford Station shopping centers.

Coronavirus

Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Cineworld says that with major markets closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”