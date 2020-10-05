MISSING: 17-year-old Crestview teen reported missing

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG) - Crestview police need help in finding a missing Crestview teen.

Police say Jaelyn Rodgers was last seen in the area of Purl Adams Avenue on October 4 around 6:30 p.m.

Rodgers was last seen wearing a white Hollister sweatshirt and grey shorts. He is 6′3″ tall, 180 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see Rodgers or know where he is, call the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055.

