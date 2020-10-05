Advertisement

MISSING: 17-year-old Crestview teen reported missing

Police search for missing Crestview teen.
Police search for missing Crestview teen.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG) - Crestview police need help in finding a missing Crestview teen.

Police say Jaelyn Rodgers was last seen in the area of Purl Adams Avenue on October 4 around 6:30 p.m.

Rodgers was last seen wearing a white Hollister sweatshirt and grey shorts. He is 6′3″ tall, 180 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see Rodgers or know where he is, call the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-2055.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hurlburt team wins Air Force General George C. Kenney Award

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The 705th Training Squadron’s Lessons Learned team being co-winners of the Air Force 2019 General George C. Kenney Award for demonstrating outstanding innovative performance.

Tropics Headlines

Tropical Storm Delta forms in the Caribbean

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith, Grayson Jarvis, Ryan Michaels and Brooke Richardson
Tropical Storm Beta poses a threat to the Northern Gulf Coast by late week as a hurricane.

News

FSU coaching legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Bowden tells WCTV he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

News

Bayshore Drive rezoning plans withdrawn by county

Updated: 13 hours ago

Latest News

News

Distracted Driving

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Plans to rezone land on Bayshore Drive withdrawn

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
As of Friday, Bay County officials say those plans were withdrawn and will not go before the county commission for approval.

News

Thunder Beach officials reapplying to hold fall rally

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
The rally would take place on the original dates, October 21 through 25.

News

October is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
According to AAA, looking away from the road for just five seconds can double your risk of a crash.

News

Pumpkin carving class

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
Pumpkin carving class

News

Bay County library to reopen for grab-and-go services

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:45 PM CDT
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The Bay County Library will start allowing people inside the building again Monday.