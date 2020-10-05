Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning for most of the Panhandle. There are a few light stray showers just off the Forgotten Coast, and we’ll have a small chance for one of these to reach the coast. Otherwise, we a bit of upper level clouds cruising through that may filter out the sunshine a bit at times today.

Temperatures are cool and very comfortable in the upper 50s inland to low 60s on the coast. Some may want a jacket for the early morning as we’ll remain in the 60s through 9am. With a mix of sun and clouds today we’ll only gradually warm into the 70s by the afternoon, but wind up topping out near 80 through the mid afternoon.

We’ll see a few of the light showers to our southeast this morning try to spread out across the Panhandle into the afternoon and evening. This moisture is currently streaming along a frontal boundary stretching down into the Gulf where we also have Tropical Storm Gamma.

Gamma is likely to move to the west southwest toward the Bay of Campeche and the Yucatan Peninsula where it will eventually weaken. The northern cloud and rain shield from Gamma may still bring a few more stray spritzers or light showers to tomorrow’s forecast as well, hardly umbrella worthy rain.

Tropical Depression 26 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Delta this morning south of Jamaica and is forecast to turn into a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf through the midweek. We’ll see this system head toward the Northern Gulf Coast by Friday, and we’ll need to watch carefully as forecast error has this system heading anywhere from Louisiana to the FL Panhandle at this early stage.

Daily attention needs to be paid to this system’s eventual track as it narrows in on a location throughout the week.

Bottom Line...

For today, a mix of sun and clouds with a few light and scattered afternoon and evening showers. Highs today reach up to near 80°. Your 7 Day Forecast has increasing rain chances throughout the week as we watch and see where Tropical Depression 26 heads while strengthening to a hurricane by the end of the week around the Northern Gulf Coast.

