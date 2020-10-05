New local COVID-19 deaths reported since Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 717,874 cases reported. There are 709,157 cases involving Florida residents and 8,717 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 14,886 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,199 cases. This includes 6,075 residents and 124 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 113 people have died from the virus and 359 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 24 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,181 cases. This includes 5,138 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 42 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 117 people have died from the virus. 305 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 17 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 2,009 cases. 1,833 of the cases are residents and 175 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 25 deaths from the virus and 110 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, three people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,092 cases. 1,081 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 23 people have died in the county and 66 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, there is one person in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 769 cases. There are 755 residents and 14 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been nine deaths reported and 28 hospitalizations. As of Monday afternoon, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,876 cases. There are 2,843 local cases and 33 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 81 deaths and 153 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, seven people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 630 cases, 629 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died and 34 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Monday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 888 cases. They are 878 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 14 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Monday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 647 cases. There are 643 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Nine people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 520 cases of COVID-19. All 520 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Eight people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 6:02 p.m. Monday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 33 available adult ICU beds out of the 147 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting three of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

