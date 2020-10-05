Advertisement

October is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

According to AAA, looking away from the road for just five seconds can double your risk of a crash.(KY3)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) -

It is officially October and Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Distracted driving is anything that takes your attention off the road. This could be texting and driving, eating, drinking, using the GPS, or messing with the radio.

Sergeant James Dinse with the Panama City Beach Police Department said in Panama City Beach, distracted driving is very prevalent.

The number one cause of distracted driving is texting and driving. In Panama City Beach, distracted driving accounts for a lot of the wrecks as well.

Sergeant Dinse has some tips on how you can pay better attention to the road.

“At all costs, if you can avoid it, wait for that text if you have to look, wait until you’re at a complete stop somewhere. If you know you’re about a minute away, wait that minute, it can be a life or death situation,” said Sergeant James Dinse.

