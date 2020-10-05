Plans to rezone land on Bayshore Drive withdrawn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Back in June, plans to rezone a plot of land on Bayshore Drive in Panama City Beach from residential to commercial had some locals worried.

“In the rezoning of it there was no developmental plan, there were no ideas or instructions on what they were going to do with it and that was frightening,” said Woodlawn Community Club President Ken Karr. “They could’ve put up a huge barn, they could’ve done we don’t know.”

As of Friday, Bay County officials said those plans were withdrawn and will not go before the county commission for approval.

Locals said they are not against future construction but want to build something on the property in lines with the looks of the neighborhood.

“Hopefully next time we can sit down and talk about it before we go through that process and see if there’s anything amicable. We want to be good neighbors too,” said Karr.

Locals said they weren’t as concerned about the commercial rezoning but were worried about the aesthetics of the construction among other things.

“It still can be commercial to the point where it’s not ugly,” said Karr. “Plus, the traffic and the other burdens that go along with it. But hopefully, there’s something we can work out someday.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.