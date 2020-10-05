Advertisement

Severity of domestic violence increasing

By Jake Stofan
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - When the pandemic began, domestic violence shelters feared violence would sharply increase because of lock downs and other measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The shelters now are reporting an increase in the severity of abuse.

In the Big Bend region of the Panhandle, there have been six murders related to domestic violence this year, compared to just two the year before.

“Not only is the number of attacks increasing, but the severity of those attacks,” said Meg Baldwin, executive director of Refuge House.

Baldwin believes the pandemic is likely a factor.

“The level of isolation of the victims, the degree of contact the victims and abusers are having,” said Baldwin.

Hubbard House CEO Dr. Gail Patin told us Jacksonville has also seen an uptick.

“In just one week we saw two related, one murder and one murder attempt by gun shot, due to domestic violence,” said Patin.

Mindy Murphy, President & CEO of The Spring of Tampa Bay said in her area only five percent of domestic violence incidents involved a weapon in August 2019.

In August of this year, that number jumped to 23 percent.

“And my staff member who reads the reports, I mean she used the term sadistic ... It’s almost sadistic, the intensity of the violence that’s being perpetrated against survivors,” said Murphy.

The pandemic has also led to another issue,.

Survivors are less likely seek refuge at a shelter because they fear exposing themselves to the virus, however, shelters told us they’ve beefed up their ability to help survivors remotely.

“So don’t worry that if you’re concerned about shelters, that that’s the only resource we have available,” said Baldwin.

The shelters are asking people to share information about their local domestic violence shelter on social media to raise awareness.

If you or someone you know is being abused, call the Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-500-1119.

Latest News

News

Domestic violence during the pandemic

Updated: 9 minutes ago
When the pandemic began, domestic violence shelters feared violence would sharply increase because of lock downs and other measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

News

First Hurricane Sally debris collection day brings in nearly 300 tons of waste

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The total amnesty tonnage came out to 291.02, with 260.16 tons of trash and 30.86 tons of yard debris.

News

Two women arrested for burglarizing multiple Destin businesses

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A stolen vehicle, with additional suspected stolen property, was recovered.

News

Boil Water Notice issued for portion of Panama City

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Panama City officials say a Boil Water Notice has been issued for businesses in the 23rd Street Station and the Stanford Station shopping centers.

Latest News

News

Third party candidates: spoilers or saviors?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
If you are not happy with choosing between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, voters have at least five other other choices this November.

News

Two teens arrested after shooting that left one injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say two teens are in custody after a shooting in the Sunny Hills Community.

News

Free sand and sandbags available in Okaloosa County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Sand and sandbags are available at locations around Okaloosa County in preparation for the possibility of impacts from Tropical Storm Delta.

News

Hurlburt Field enters HURCON 5 in preparation for potential hurricane

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
As of 12:00 p.m. today, base officials initiated Hurricane Condition 5 to prepare for the possible arrival of tropical storm or hurricane force winds on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, here, based on the current forecast for Tropical Storm Delta, located in the central Caribbean Sea.

Alert Bar

Trump leaves Walter Reed today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Monday President Donald Trump tweeted that he was expecting to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.

News

MISSING: 17-year-old Crestview teen reported missing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Police say Jaelyn Rodgers was last seen in the area of Purl Adams Avenue on October 4 around 6:30 p.m.