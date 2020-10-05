Thunder Beach officials reapplying to hold fall rally

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Thunder Beach fall rally could still roll into town as scheduled.

Officials with Thunder Beach have reapplied for a permit to hold the rally later this month.

In September, the original permit was denied by Panama City Beach officials after concerns with large crowds and COVID-19.

With Florida moving into phase three thunder beach officials say city leaders are reviewing the new permit and they hope to hear something back this week.

The rally would take place on the original dates, October 21 through October 25.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.