Two teens arrested after shooting that left one injured

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Washington County Sheriff’s deputies say two teens are in custody after a shooting in the Sunny Hills Community.

Deputies say they responded to a call late Thursday about a man who had been shot.

Responding deputies say they found the victim, an 18-year-old from Panama City, covered in blood and holding the back of his head.

Deputies say the victim told them he was supposed to meet the two teens in a secluded area in the Sunny Hills Community to buy and sell drugs.

The victim told deputies, as he got out of his car he was shot by Wesley Ehrie, 16, of Chipley. The victim said he was able to run away to a nearby home where 9-1-1 was called.

Investigators say they learned Andrew Terry, 16, of Chipley was an accomplice it lure the victim to the location.

Ehrie was arrested and charged with burglary and attempted murder.

Terry was also arrested and charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

Both were been booked into the Washington County Jail.

