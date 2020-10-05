Advertisement

Two women arrested for burglarizing multiple Destin businesses

A citizen contact by an OCSO Street Crimes Unit (SCU) deputy last night led to the arrests of two women now suspected of burglarizing multiple Destin businesses earlier in the day.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - A citizen contact by an OCSO Street Crimes Unit (SCU) deputy last night led to the arrests of two women now suspected of burglarizing multiple Destin businesses earlier in the day.

33-year old Caralee Hall of Cottonwood Alabama was found sitting in a car behind Rooms to Go on Legendary Drive in Destin around 11 p.m. She gave consent to search the car, which turned up multiple items of suspected stolen property.

Hall ultimately admitted she and 29-year old Amber Hawkins of Milton had stolen the property from numerous businesses and had parked a stolen Chevy Trailblazer in the parking lot of Walmart. The stolen vehicle, with additional suspected stolen property, was recovered. Hall also told deputies Hawkins was inside the Lowe’s, waiting for employees to leave, so she could burglarize that business.

Patrol deputies, Street Crimes Unit, and K9 teams set up a perimeter and searched the store. Hawkins was ultimately found hiding underneath an aisle. Deputies also found she had methamphetamine. She is charged with burglary, use of a two way device to facilitate a felony, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hall is charged with being an accessory to burglary, use of a two way device to facilitate a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing.

