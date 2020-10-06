Bay County Consolidated COVID-19 test site

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Starting Monday, Bay County’s COVID-19 testing sites will be consolidated to the Lynn Haven Sports Complex location only, at 2201 Recreation Drive.

Testing is available, by appointment only, to adults over 18 and children ages 5 and up who are accompanied by an adult. To make an appointment, visit www.bayhealthcovid19.org

Anyone testing positive with the rapid test may then also receive a polymerase chain reaction PCR swab test for lab confirmation of a positive antigen result.

Photo identification is required upon arrival for an appointment. Clients may wait on-site to receive their rapid results or opt to receive a text with results.

Bhavin Patel, Clinical Director for WALKONCLINIC said “We’re not using the third party lab anymore. We’re actually doing a rapid antigen test and you get the results within fifteen minutes and because of that, the first day we’re seeing, obviously, the media push and we are seeing a large turnout because of that.”

The Lynn Haven testing site will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 AM to 3 PM and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 AM to 6 PM.

