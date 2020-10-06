Bay County seeing record number of registered voters ahead of general election

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Officials with the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office say over the last few weeks they’ve seen more and more Bay County locals register to vote for the November general election.

“We’re at record voter registration numbers in Bay County right now and anticipate today [Monday] will be another record-breaking day just under participation,” said Bay County Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen.

The deadline for locals to register was midnight Monday.

For those registering by mail, officials say the envelope had to be postmarked with Monday’s date and to double-check as soon as possible if you’re concerned the registration didn’t make it.

“Do the follow-up after the fact. Don’t wait until we start voting to see if your registration got all the way through,” said Andersen. “Give us seven days and if it’s not showing up or you haven’t heard anything from us regarding your registration, do a follow-up phone call.”

Monday was also the last chance for voters to change party affiliation as well.

“This election for party affiliation is not as critical as it would be during the primary,” said Andersen. “Everyone is going to get to vote, everyone is going to get the same ballot regardless of political affiliation.”

Election officials say some voters may see additional names and positions on their ballots depending on where they live in the county.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.