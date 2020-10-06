Bozeman alum recovering after serious car accident in Iowa

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -This weekend has been a very tough and scary one for a member of the extended Bozeman Bucks football family, 2020 graduate Jordan Rosalis.

Rosalis, who was the Bucks starting quarterback and a defensive back as well last season, recovering as of Monday night in an Iowa hospital after being involved in a serious car accident Friday night.

Jordan is now a student athlete at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa. The Iowa State patrol telling Bozeman head coach Jason Griffin Jordan was in the back seat of a car driven by one of his classmates, when the driver went over some railroad tracks, lost control of the car and slammed into a parked semi.

“Apparently it was Jordan who took the brunt of the impact.” coach Griffin told me via a Zoom chat Monday afternoon. "And so he’s had a difficult time. The trooper was just telling me that the folks that worked on him initially weren’t confident that he was going to make it. He ended up with a broken femur, a lacerated kidney, some internal bleeding, a broken scapula, some broken ribs and things like that. So he’s been beaten up pretty significantly, but he’s come through the surgeries. And he’s been upgraded from critical to stable condition. So it looks like he’s going to pull through and we’re very thankful for that!

Coach Griffin says he believes Jordan had attended Bozeman from perhaps kindergarten, so his circumstances are being felt by a lot of people around that school.

“So he was here for the better part of his life, well before I got here.” coach Griffin said. “So he’s well-thought of and well-liked. And loved by a lot of folks here. Of course as he’s moved on as a part of our Bozeman family and our football family, of course there’s a lot of people who really care a great deal about the young man. And their thoughts and prayers are all going out to him. You know he’s in a hospital in Des Moines, Iowa called Mercy One right now, he is still in the ICU. And it’s probably a difficult time for him to be alone at a time like this.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.