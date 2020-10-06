Advertisement

City of Destin to host upcoming Halloween events

The City of Destin is hosting a couple of Halloween events for residents in late October.
The City of Destin is hosting a couple of Halloween events for residents in late October.(AP)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTIN, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Destin will host a Trick or Treat Drive-Thru Boo event on Monday, October 26th, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Destin Community Center parking lot, located at 101 Stahlman Avenue. Patrons will be able to trick or treat safely from the comfort of their vehicle. There will be booths giving out goodie bags, candy, and prizes. City staff is asking for donations of one non-perishable food item for admission. Donations will be given to Manna Food Bank in Pensacola, FL.

Also, the 20th Annual Fall Festival Jack-O-Lantern Contest will be held on Monday, October 26th, 2020, at the Destin Community Center. Judging will take place on Monday, October 26th and all carved pumpkins need to arrive no later than 3 p.m. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded in these categories: scariest, funniest, and most original. The pumpkins will be lit and on display at the City of Destin’s Trick or Treat Drive-Thru Boo. All pumpkins not picked up by 8 p.m., Tuesday, October 27th will be discarded.

For more information, please call the Community Center at 654-5184.

The City of Destin is hosting a couple of Halloween events for residents in late October.
The City of Destin is hosting a couple of Halloween events for residents in late October.(CITY OF DESTIN)

Latest News

News

Pirates of the High Seas Virtual Fest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Pirates Of The High Seas virtual pirate fest

News

Bay County Consolidated COVID-19 test site

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bay County's COVID-19 testing sites will be consolidated to the Lynn Haven Sports Complex .

News

Congressman Neal Dunn proposes new bill to help fund Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Congressman Neal Dunn Proposed a bill to help bring funding to programs like Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Clouds will be on the increase and so will the humidity as moisture surges north from Hurricane Delta

Latest News

News

Residents remain in FEMA trailers two years after Hurricane Michael

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
On top of the hurricane and the pandemic, some residents still remain in FEMA trailers.

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
More clouds, humidity, and warmer temperatures are in the forecast

News

More Choices for Presidential Candidates

Updated: 3 hours ago
Voters will see 7 Presidential Candidates on the ballot, with a choice to write in at least six others. Who are these people and why do they think they have a chance. What point are they trying to make? We’ll ask several of them.

News

Bay Co. COVID Testing Sites Merging

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Bay County COVID testing sites are now merging into one site in Lynn Haven. The site also now offers rapid testing.

News

Families Still in FEMA Trailers

Updated: 3 hours ago
Nearly two years after Hurricane Michael, families are still struggling to find affordable housing. We are speaking with families still in FEMA trailers about where they plan to go as the deadline to get out approaches.

News

Dunn Files Bill Protecting At Risk Kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
Congressman Dunn proposed legislation that will help Florida Youth Ranches, which are hurting for funding. The bill has been praised by Sheriff Tommy Ford.