Congressman Neal Dunn proposes new bill to help fund Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Since the 1950s the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches have helped at-risk children, and now the ranches, need some help.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford tells us the money for “group home” like programs has been cut but local Congressman Neal Dunn is trying to change that.

Dunn has proposed a new bill called the CHILD Bill to help bring federal funding to programs like the ranches. CHILD stands for Cottage Homes to Improve Lives for Dependents.

“I am really fond of that bill, I have come to know the sheriff’s ranches in the last few years and they do wonderful work, for very at-risk kids,” said Dunn.

The proposed bill would help provide resources for families and children in need without the program being considered a group home.

“The term cottage home is used on the type of work the sheriff’s ranches have done, now we don’t want to make it exclusive to the sheriff’s ranch but they happen to fill that niche in Florida”

In the past, Sheriff Ford has served on the Board of Directors for the youth program.

“It is such a great environment for kids who have had troubled lives and have nowhere else to go," said Ford.

Dunn adds that the importance of the Bill getting passed is so important because for him it is an investment in the future of the nation.

