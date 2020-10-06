Delta Becomes 3rd Major Hurricane of the Season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

10 AM TUESDAY UPDATE: Not much has changed from our Monday 7PM Update other than strength of the storm as it rapidly intensifies in the warmer Caribbean waters. As of Tuesday morning Delta is a Cat4 hurricane with winds of 130mph and is still trekking toward the Yucatan Peninsula. We are continuing to see a slight shift in track to the west. That will do two things for us here in NWFL.

Number 1, it appears as though the turn to the north, and eventual northeast come Thursday, should happen a bit more in the Western Gulf as opposed to the Central Gulf. Which would put a landfall more so toward the Central or Western Gulf around Louisiana Friday night. However, we still need to stay on guard with what northerly turn we see on Thursday as that could make the difference still in exact landfall location and impacts on NWFL.

Number 2, it’ll likely mean impacts for here will be a bit later Friday night into Saturday before things clear out on Sunday. At this point, it still appears to be a minor wind threat for NWFL and more so a batch of heavy rain with potential for severe weather Friday night into Saturday, as well as, a dangerous surf and rip current risk.

7 PM MONDAY UPDATE: Gamma is a depression and continues to weaken as it heads south toward the Yucatan Peninsula over the next 24. The storm is expected to become a remnant low.

Meanwhile Delta is now a hurricane and is rapidly strengthening as it heads toward the Southern Gulf of Mexico. For now the storm is forecast to become a major, category 3, hurricane as early as Tuesday. The storm is expected to eventually turn north and then northeast near and after landfall. The timing of that turn will be critical as to how close it gets to NWFL and what kind of impacts we could see here.

The morning model runs were slightly more west and the official forecast was pushed a little west as well. Keep in mind the cone of uncertainty does come as far east as Okaloosa County. Typically, storms travel inside the cone 2/3 of the time, but 1/3 of the time they do not. Also, the biggest impacts are typically on the eastern side of the storm. So, for our area we can not let our guard down as significant impacts from the storm can not be ruled out right now.

We do know the following...

1. Large Surf/Rip Currents Will Be A Threat

2. Heavy rain is possible over NWFL w/heavier rain west and less east

3. Storm Surge - too early to say

4. Severe Weather - too early to say

10 AM MONDAY UPDATE: Gamma continues to weaken as it heads south toward the Yucatan Peninsula over the next 24-48hrs where it will diminish just as Tropical Storm Delta heads toward the Southern Gulf as a category 1 hurricane. Further strengthening to a category 2 hurricane is forecast, but strength and eventual landfall somewhere along the Northern Gulf Coast remains uncertain at this early stage. At this point, tropical storm conditions are possible in NWFL by Friday with heavy rain the primary threat if Delta were to make landfall in Louisiana. However, any landfall further west would limit rainfall amounts. Yet, any shifts in track to the east would increase our heavy rainfall threat, as well as, wind threat across NWFL. Keep checking back in as the forecast cone narrows into the days ahead, and impacts become more clear for NWFL.

6:00 PM SUNDAY UPDATE: Gamma has weakened to 60 mph winds and has raised in regard to pressure, but other threats are looming in the Caribbean. Invest 92-L, which has become Potential Tropical Cyclone 26, is expected to make its way into the southern Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. It has an 80% chance of development over the next two days, and would become Tropical Storm Delta. At this point, it is forecasted to become a hurricane as it approaches the Gulf Coast. We will be watching it closely over the coming days.

5:30 PM SATURDAY UPDATE: Tropical Storm Gamma remains a tropical storm with 70 mph winds moving to the northwest at nine miles per hour, with a minimum central pressure of 980 mb.

Tropical Storm Gamma formed Friday evening after first turning into a Tropical Depression earlier Friday morning in the Caribbean Sea. Gamma has sustained winds of 40mph and is moving NW at 9 mph. The forecast calls for a large ridge of high pressure to build over the storm and gradually push it west into the Bay of Campeche next week. For now it looks like the storm will remain bottled up there or gradually get pushed into Mexico.

In behind Gamma is another area of low pressure that has a 40% chance of development and possibly poses more of a threat to the northern Gulf late next week if it can develop. That remains a big if, but certainly we need to watch both areas closely. For now though... time is on our side.

