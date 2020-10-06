Driver wanted in fatal hit and run crash charged

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Troopers say the driver wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run crash Tuesday in Gulf County has been found and charged.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say Tuesday around 1 a.m., a truck was driving on the wrong side of Highway 98 near Flat Water Street when it hit a motorcycle. Troopers say the motorcyclist, 21 year-old man from Wewahitchka, was killed. They say the driver of the truck left the scene.

Tuesday afternoon, troopers say the driver of the truck, a 33 year-old man from Homewood, Alabama, was found and charged with leaving the scene involving a death.

